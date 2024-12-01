Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 175 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,118,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 58,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,212,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.5% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 63.6% during the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 616,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,151,000 after acquiring an additional 127,871 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $184.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $95.25 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.16 and a 200 day moving average of $175.18.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.