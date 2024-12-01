PDT Partners LLC Takes $1.64 Million Position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth $47,523,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter valued at about $44,418,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the third quarter worth about $35,359,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter valued at about $32,888,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,148,000.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Rubrik Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $50.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average is $35.51. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $52.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Rubrik from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rubrik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBRK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $1,259,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 362,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,265,017.10. This trade represents a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 423,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,668,564. This trade represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,112 shares of company stock valued at $17,747,746 over the last three months.

About Rubrik

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.