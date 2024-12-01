David Lloyd Johnston Sells 13 Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 13 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,978.89, for a total transaction of C$25,725.57.
David Lloyd Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 5th, David Lloyd Johnston sold 39 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,819.21, for a total transaction of C$70,949.19.
- On Monday, September 16th, David Lloyd Johnston purchased 9 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1,666.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,002.82.
Fairfax Financial Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1,792.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1,642.34. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of C$1,171.70 and a 52 week high of C$1,991.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on FFH
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fairfax Financial
- What is a Special Dividend?
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.