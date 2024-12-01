David Lloyd Johnston Sells 13 Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 13 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,978.89, for a total transaction of C$25,725.57.

David Lloyd Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 5th, David Lloyd Johnston sold 39 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,819.21, for a total transaction of C$70,949.19.

On Monday, September 16th, David Lloyd Johnston purchased 9 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1,666.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,002.82.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1,792.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1,642.34. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of C$1,171.70 and a 52 week high of C$1,991.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,325.00 to C$1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,850.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

