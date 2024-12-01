Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $11,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.94.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $795.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $561.65 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $851.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $870.26. The company has a market cap of $755.04 billion, a PE ratio of 85.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

