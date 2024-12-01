Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 150,300 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Bel Fuse by 2,346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 632.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 129.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BELFA opened at $96.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.79 and its 200 day moving average is $89.30. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Bel Fuse Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

