Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,644 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Syntrinsic LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $98.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $73.47 and a 12-month high of $100.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.65.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

