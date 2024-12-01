Short Interest in Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Drops By 26.4%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,300 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the October 31st total of 694,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 639.1 days.
Beach Energy Stock Performance
Shares of BEPTF remained flat at $0.85 during midday trading on Friday. Beach Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.
About Beach Energy
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Beach Energy
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.