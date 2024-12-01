Short Interest in Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Drops By 26.4%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,300 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the October 31st total of 694,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 639.1 days.

Beach Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BEPTF remained flat at $0.85 during midday trading on Friday. Beach Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

About Beach Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.