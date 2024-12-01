Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Rises By 28.0%

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,647,900 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the October 31st total of 1,287,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 83.6 days.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 2.8 %
International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,181. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile
