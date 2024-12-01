Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Rises By 28.0%

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,647,900 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the October 31st total of 1,287,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 83.6 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 2.8 %

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,181. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

