Short Interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Rises By 59.3%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the October 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of DHCNL traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.41. 110,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,167. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

