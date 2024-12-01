Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the October 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,626. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 27.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 244,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 434,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3,135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

