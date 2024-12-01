Short Interest in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Rises By 15.7%

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.56.

In related news, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total value of $474,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.00, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,854,454. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,754 shares of company stock worth $11,666,756 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $981.48. The company had a trading volume of 362,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $902.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $833.34. Equinix has a twelve month low of $684.14 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.65%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

