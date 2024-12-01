Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Short Interest Up 32.7% in November

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the October 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SENR remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,049. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.

Get Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources alerts:

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management, and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions and Solid Waste. The company designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; develops and designs proprietary technologies and systems for conditioning biogas for use as renewable natural gas for a range of applications, such as transportation fuel and natural gas pipeline injection; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation.

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.