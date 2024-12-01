Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Short Interest Up 32.7% in November

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the October 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SENR remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,049. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.
Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Company Profile
