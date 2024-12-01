Short Interest in F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Declines By 33.3%

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

F & M Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FMBM traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.70. 575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963. The company has a market capitalization of $72.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. F & M Bank has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00.

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. F & M Bank had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 million for the quarter.

F & M Bank Dividend Announcement

F & M Bank Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. F & M Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.24%.

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

