The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Lowered by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,785 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $214.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.11 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.68.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.74, for a total transaction of $228,205.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,007,941.42. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,768.41. This represents a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,546 shares of company stock valued at $5,345,530. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PNC shares. Compass Point lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.15.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

