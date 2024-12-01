Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,350 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 1.4% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Fiserv by 431.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 95.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.29.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $220.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.43 and a 1 year high of $223.23.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. The trade was a 34.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,821 shares of company stock valued at $44,299,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

