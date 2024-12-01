True Wealth Design LLC Sells 5,685 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

True Wealth Design LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of True Wealth Design LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $299.86 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $224.82 and a 52 week high of $300.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

