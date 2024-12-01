Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Short Interest Down 19.5% in November

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,200 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 218,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 182,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 4.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 273,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 185,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

