T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the October 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,009,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLZ opened at $3.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $60.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLZ – Free Report) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,106 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.57% of T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF

The T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund aims to provide (-2x) inverse exposure to the daily price movement of Tesla, Inc stock, less fees, and expenses. TSLZ was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

