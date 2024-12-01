Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Shares Up 24% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Free Report) shot up 24% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 49.85 ($0.63). 590,986 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 438% from the average session volume of 109,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.20 ($0.51).

Windar Photonics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.99, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 42.92. The stock has a market cap of £40.52 million, a PE ratio of -4,450.00 and a beta of 1.29.

About Windar Photonics

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

Further Reading

