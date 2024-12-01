WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$266.82.

WSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital raised their target price on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of WSP Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$260.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$257.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSP Global

WSP Global Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$248.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$244.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$227.07. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$180.73 and a twelve month high of C$259.17.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.24. WSP Global had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of C$3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3 billion. Equities analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 9.5687404 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.