140 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Acquired by FSA Wealth Management LLC

FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,985,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,020.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,505 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $182.00 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $143.28 and a 12 month high of $210.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.42.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. The firm had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

