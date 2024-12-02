FSA Wealth Management LLC Invests $55,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 846 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,394,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,649 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC raised its position in eBay by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 9,170,829 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $492,657,000 after purchasing an additional 189,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 12.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $404,879,000 after purchasing an additional 838,969 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of eBay by 8.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,723,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $361,159,000 after buying an additional 530,941 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of eBay by 22.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,705,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $360,211,000 after buying an additional 1,216,885 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.87.

eBay Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of eBay stock opened at $63.29 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.43.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 26.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $336,993.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,042 shares in the company, valued at $32,833,196.22. This trade represents a 1.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,016 shares of company stock worth $3,015,417. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

