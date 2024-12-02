16,652 Shares in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Bought by ClearAlpha Technologies LP

ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 36.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 22,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $1,119,933.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,628.75. This trade represents a 14.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Steven James sold 18,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $938,107.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,141.86. This represents a 44.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CNA Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

CNA Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

CNA opened at $50.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average of $47.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.65. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading

