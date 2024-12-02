ClearAlpha Technologies LP Takes $1.45 Million Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $555,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 142.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NWE opened at $55.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.30. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.47.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.08%.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.