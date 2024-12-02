ClearAlpha Technologies LP Takes $1.45 Million Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $555,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 142.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NWE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.
Shares of NWE opened at $55.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.30. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.47.
NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.08%.
NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.
