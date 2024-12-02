18,150 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Acquired by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter valued at about $323,337,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,940,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,644 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,392,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,831,000 after buying an additional 2,215,107 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1,657.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,014,000 after buying an additional 2,486,608 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,965,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $55.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

