Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 16,936 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $132.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.67 and a beta of 0.81. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.97 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.03.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sarepta Therapeutics
About Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sarepta Therapeutics
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Ambarella’s Traction Drives Stock Surge: Market Reversal Underway
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- NVIDIA Invested in These 2 AI Stocks, Should You?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Contrarian Play: Why Workday Stock Is a Buy After Guidance Cut
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.