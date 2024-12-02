Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 16,936 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $132.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.67 and a beta of 0.81. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.97 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.77.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

