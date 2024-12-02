202,168 Shares in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 202,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,000. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.50% of Bally’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BALY. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,369,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,754,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,326,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bally’s in the third quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

BALY stock opened at $17.73 on Monday. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

