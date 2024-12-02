62,666 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 62,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in News by 812.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 204,141 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth $4,300,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in News by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in News in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
News Trading Up 1.0 %
NWSA opened at $29.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.34. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About News
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
