62,666 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 62,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in News by 812.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 204,141 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth $4,300,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in News by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in News in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWSA opened at $29.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.34. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

