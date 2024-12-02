382 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Acquired by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,058,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 10,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 12,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Tractor Supply
In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 70.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.6 %
Tractor Supply Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $325.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.59.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
