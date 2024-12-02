Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the October 31st total of 910,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Aditxt Stock Up 6.2 %

ADTX stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90. Aditxt has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $380.00.

Get Aditxt alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 25,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $29,874.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aditxt

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, engages in the development and commercialization of technologies that focus on improving the health through monitoring and modulating the immune systems. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its tissues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aditxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aditxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.