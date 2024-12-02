AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of AGNCN opened at $25.59 on Monday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $26.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.73.
AGNC Investment Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.681 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. This is a positive change from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment
About AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
Featured Articles
