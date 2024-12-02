AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AGNCN opened at $25.59 on Monday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $26.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.73.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.681 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. This is a positive change from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

About AGNC Investment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGNC Investment stock. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. ( NASDAQ:AGNCN Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.