Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$81.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$77.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$71.31 and a 1 year high of C$87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.02. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of C$24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.73 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0410959 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATD. CIBC raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$87.73.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

