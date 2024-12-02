Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Position Increased by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,348 shares during the quarter. Beacon Roofing Supply comprises approximately 0.6% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned 0.29% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $15,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 17.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,435,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,253,000 after acquiring an additional 963,633 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 993,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 963,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,239,000 after purchasing an additional 152,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,052,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 0.2 %

BECN opened at $113.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.91. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.54 and a twelve month high of $116.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $725,796.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,969.86. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,410. This represents a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,146. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

