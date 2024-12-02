AMP Limited (AMPPB) to Issue Interim Dividend of $2.05 on December 15th

AMP Limited (ASX:AMPPB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, October 11th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 2.047 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This is an increase from AMP’s previous interim dividend of $2.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.11.

AMP Limited provides banking, super, retirement, and advice services in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through AMP Bank, Platform, Master Trust, Advice, and New Zealand Wealth Management (NZWM) segments. The company provides superannuation, retirement, and investment solutions; pension solutions; and SignatureSuper, a retail master trust.

