Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th.

Enpro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years. Enpro has a payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Enpro to earn $7.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $189.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 1.41. Enpro has a 1-year low of $127.40 and a 1-year high of $191.07.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.47 million. Enpro had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enpro will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 300 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,125. The trade was a 69.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

