Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) by 71.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,282 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 2.22% of Aptose Biosciences worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
