StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 2.3 %

NLOK opened at $21.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

