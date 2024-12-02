Arizona PSPRS Trust Purchases New Stake in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL)

Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000. Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares makes up about 0.1% of Arizona PSPRS Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Separately, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

NYSEARCA INDL opened at $65.14 on Monday. Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $50.84 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $91.20 million, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.48.

Direxion Daily India Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily India Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Indus India Index. The Indus India Index, which is designed to replicate the Indian equity markets as a whole, through a group of 50 Indian stocks selected from a universe of the largest companies listed on two Indian exchanges.

