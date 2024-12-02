Arosa Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 9,000 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000. AutoNation accounts for approximately 0.6% of Arosa Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 403.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 498.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stephens began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AutoNation from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.29.

AutoNation Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $178.89 on Monday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.01 and a 12-month high of $197.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

