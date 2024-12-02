ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Invests $28.86 Million in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 308,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $28,863,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.51% of Federal Signal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 615.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 34,662 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FSS opened at $97.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.79. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSS

Federal Signal Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.