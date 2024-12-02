Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Audent Global Asset Management LLC

Audent Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 68.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 74.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. The trade was a 23.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $532.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $489.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $404.32 and a 12 month high of $535.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $510.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mastercard from $593.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $544.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Mastercard from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.16.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

