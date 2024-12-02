Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,910,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 10,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on ALAB shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Astera Labs
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 3.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.
Astera Labs Stock Up 3.7 %
ALAB stock opened at $103.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.88. Astera Labs has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $113.85.
Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astera Labs will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Astera Labs Company Profile
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Astera Labs
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.