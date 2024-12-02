Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $20.94 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $20,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 29,590 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 45.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 36.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 54.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.40.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,448,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at $5,801,595. This represents a 19.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $137.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.16 and a twelve month high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.