Bamco Inc. NY Has $134.50 Million Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,326,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $134,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CWAN opened at $31.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3,104.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.61. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $92,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at $115,045. The trade was a 44.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $489,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,044 shares in the company, valued at $5,860,991.04. This represents a 7.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,606. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

