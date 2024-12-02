Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Insider Gary Ingenito Sells 12,000 Shares

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) insider Gary Ingenito sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $272,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,603.52. This trade represents a 18.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $667,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. Vestcor Inc raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 60,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 140,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

