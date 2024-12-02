Bamco Inc. NY Sells 205,075 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 205,075 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $99,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $110.23 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.89 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 67.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 317.07%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

