Bamco Inc. NY Sells 75,000 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,867,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.52% of The Carlyle Group worth $80,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 292.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 25,002 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 182.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 387,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,551,000 after acquiring an additional 250,021 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $636,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 25.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 18,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $773,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $53.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 183.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.41.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 482.76%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 133,643 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $335,443.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,767,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,966,919.47. The trade was a 2.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $25,535,279.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,936,376.06. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,171,556 shares of company stock worth $29,222,475 over the last three months. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

