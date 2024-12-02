Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPHLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 4th

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.6705 per share on Monday, January 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This is an increase from Bank of the Philippine Islands’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Performance

Bank of the Philippine Islands stock opened at C$42.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$46.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.14. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a twelve month low of C$34.40 and a twelve month high of C$50.85.

Get Bank of the Philippine Islands alerts:

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$616.28 million during the quarter.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.