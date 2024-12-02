Barrington Research Issues Positive Forecast for HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Price

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HQY. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Shares of HQY opened at $101.54 on Monday. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $105.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.85. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $299.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.48 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $100,084.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,093.98. The trade was a 20.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. This represents a 13.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,536 shares of company stock worth $884,517. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth $638,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 843,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,034,000 after buying an additional 226,563 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 209,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after buying an additional 48,009 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 29.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

