Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) versus Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Financial Contrast

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cardiol Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 4 1 3.20 Beam Therapeutics 0 4 7 1 2.75

Cardiol Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 440.12%. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $44.91, suggesting a potential upside of 64.08%. Given Cardiol Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cardiol Therapeutics is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -194.40% -129.07% Beam Therapeutics -41.07% -16.22% -10.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

12.5% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cardiol Therapeutics has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 2,203.20 -$20.84 million ($0.39) -4.15 Beam Therapeutics $377.71 million 6.00 -$132.53 million ($1.76) -15.55

Cardiol Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardiol Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cardiol Therapeutics beats Beam Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis. The company is also developing CRD-38 injection for subcutaneous administration that is in preclinical development for the treatment of heart failure. It has a license agreement with Meros. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a. The company has research collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc., focus on in vivo base editing programs for targets rare genetic diseases of the liver, muscle, and central nervous system; Apellis Pharmaceuticals to conduct preclinical research on target specific genes within the complement system in various organs, including the eye, liver, and brain; Verve Therapeutics, Inc., for cardiovascular disease treatments; Sana Biotechnology, Inc., to research, develop, and commercialize rights to CRISPR Cas12b for cell therapy programs; and Orbital Therapeutics design RNA for the prevention, treatment or diagnosis of human disease. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

